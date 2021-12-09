Van carrying mortal remains of defence personnel meets with accident

The casket being shifted from the van that met with an accident near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore.

Coimbatore

09 December 2021 23:24 IST

‘The casket was shifted to a spare van and the convoy proceeded without delay’

One of the hearse vans carrying the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other defence personnel, who were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in the Nilgiris on Wednesday, met with an accident on the way to Air Force Station, Sulur, on Thursday afternoon.

The accident took place near Mettupalayam when the convoy carrying the mortal remains from the Army Hospital at Wellington in the Nilgiris was en route to the Air Force Station.

The caskets were being taken in 13 vans of Tamil Nadu government’s free hearse service run by GVK EMRI (Emergency Management and Research Institute).

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said that one van rear-ended another one, after the driver of the latter applied brake due to traffic problem.

The casket inside the van that met with the accident was immediately shifted to a spare van.

S. Selvamuthukumar, GVK EMRI’s programme manager for Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, said that a spare van was included in the convoy to be used for emergency. “The casket was shifted to the spare van within seconds and the convoy proceeded without any delay,” he said. No one was injured in the accident.

A police van that was part of the convoy also met with an accident. Police sources said that a van travelled by policemen who came from Tiruppur district for the convoy rammed a rocky portion of the ghat section near Burliayar on Coonoor – Mettupalayam road. A few policemen suffered minor injuries.