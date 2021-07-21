Valvil Ori Vizha cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic: Minister

Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan said the Valvil Ori Vizha held annually in Kolli Hills has been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Mathiventhan told presspersons here on Tuesday that the festival had to be cancelled considering the possibilities of a third wave.

A press release issued by the district administration on Monday said that the festival, which is generally held on August 2 and 3, has been cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

On ensuring internet connectivity to students for online education, Mr.Mathiventhan said that land has been allotted to a private telecommunication firm for setting up towers at Karupancholai and works would begin soon. The Minister said that it had come to their notice that a few persons were instigating children to climb on overhead tanks and trees and he warned that it might turn disastrous. He added that severe action would be taken against such persons.

The Minister said the district had received about 1,900 petitions under ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar’ scheme and action has been taken on 689 petitions.