Valvil Ori festival to be held in Kolli Hills on August 2 and 3

The Namakkal district administration plans to conduct Valvil Ori festival, flower expo and tourist vizha at Semmedu in Kolli Hills on August 2 and 3.

King Valvil Ori ruled over Kolli Hills in 200 AD and is known for his skill in using the bow and arrow. Based on the State government’s direction, the district administration organises the Valvil Ori festival every year on 17 and 18 of the Tamil month of Aadi.

On Wednesday, District Collector S. Uma chaired a meeting with officials to discuss the smooth conduct of the festival. She said the festival would be held at Valvil Ori auditorium in the hill area and an exhibition, highlighting the schemes and achievements of various departments, would be on organised.

Movement of trucks and other heavy vehicles on the ghat road would be banned for the two days and vehicles would be checked at the police check-post at Karavalli. Also, two-wheeler riders without helmets would not be allowed to use the ghat road. She asked officials to ensure that the visitors did not carry plastic water bottles to the hill area.

The Collector directed officials to carry out mass cleaning activity on the ghat road and other important places while the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation was asked to operate special buses for the two days. The Rural Development Department should ensure availability of drinking water, toilet facilities and other basic amenities at Kolli Hills bus stand, Arapaleeswarar temple and other spots while the Food Safety Department should conduct inspections at hotels and eateries and ensure quality food to visitors, she added.

Ms. Uma asked the Health Department to keep health teams ready and the Tamil Nadu Sports Authority was asked to conduct archery and other sports during the festival. Apart from this, cultural programmes should be part of the festival, she said.