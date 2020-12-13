Valuers Bill expected to be passed soon

COIMBATORE

13 December 2020 00:35 IST

The draft Valuers Bill 2020 is expected to be passed soon, P.K. Thiagarajan, president of the Institution of Valuers (IOV), said here on Friday.

Mr. Thiagarajan told presspersons that a Committee of Experts formed by the Central Government had taken inputs from all the stakeholders and drafted the bill. There is a delay in the bill getting the nod because of the pandemic and is expected to be passed soon, even in the next session of Parliament. When passed, the valuation profession will get regularised.

There will be continuous education programmes for the professionals and standards will come into place for valuation. Other countries have their own standards for valuation of various assets. “It (standards) will come with the Valuers Bill. It is part of the bill,” he said.

A National Institute of Valuers will be formed to offer courses in valuation. This year, the Institute (IOV) has started entering into Memorandum of Understanding with educational institutions to give an insight to students into the opportunities available in the valuation profession. It has entered into an agreement with Kumaraguru College of Technology here.

The number of approved valuers in the country is about 30,000 and registered valuers is nearly 4,000. The number is high in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he added.

Earlier, speaking at the inaugural of a two-day national-level conference of the Institute here, he said that when the Bill is enacted, the valuers will understand the value of the profession. "India will become a valuation hub, globally," he said.

Goutham Senguptha, chairman of the governing board of IOVRVF (IOV Registered Valuers Foundation), urged the valuation professionals to adopt the advances in technology to capitalise on the opportunities.

Industrialist Kothai Dinakaran inaugurated the conference.