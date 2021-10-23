Valuables worth ₹1.3 cr. stolen from businessman’s house

Burglars broke open the house of a businessman near here early on Saturday and decamped with diamond necklaces and gold jewellery worth ₹1.30 crore.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore Range) M.S. Muthusamy said that multiple teams have been formed to nab the burglars.

The police said that the villa of B. Srinivasan in a semi-gated community at Gounder Mills near Coimbatore was targeted when the family members were sleeping on the first floor. The valuables were kept in a room on the first floor which was not locked, the police said.

“The burglars took away four diamond necklaces and 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery,” said Mr. Muthusamy.

Mr. Muthusamy and S. Selvanagarathinam, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore District (Rural) Police, visited the villa. The police employed a sniffer dog and fingerprint experts at the crime scene.

Mr. Muthusamy added that the same burglars broke open a few more houses but could not steal anything.