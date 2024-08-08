The smart virtual fencing system introduced by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department at the Valparai plateau, within the limits of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), is designed to tackle the issue of wild elephants getting habituated to alarms or sirens.

The infrared-based smart virtual fencing system uses varying combinations of sounds and flickering of lights to delay wild elephants getting habituated to them.

The smart virtual fencing system comprises a total of 1,300 poles mounted with the solar-powered infrared device that detects movement of large herbivores like elephants and generates alarms.

“Elephants will get habituated if the same sound is used as an alarm. The smart virtual fencing system generates different combinations of sounds and lights. The primary aim of the system is to warn people of the presence of elephants in their locality,” said Bhargava Teja, Deputy Director of the Pollachi Division of ATR.

A 2015 study done on African elephants showed that they got habituated to two auditory stimuli, namely buzzing of honeybees and the sound of banging on pots and pans, when they were exposed to those sounds for a period of 10 days.

In Tamil Nadu, wild elephants have become habituated to bursting of crackers and honking by patrol vehicles – two widely used methods followed by Forest Department staff while driving out wild elephants, according to experienced field staff.

The installation of the smart virtual fencing system started in Valparai and Pollachi forest ranges of the ATR five months ago and the works completed recently. The project was implemented at a cost of ₹2.99 crore under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives.

While 600 devices were installed in Manambolly forest range, the remaining 700 devices were installed in Valparai forest range.

“Out of the total devices, 100 are equipped with GSM technology and they can also generate SMS when elephant presence is detected. The 100 devices have been installed in select places with high incidence of elephant movement,” said Mr. Teja.

With the introduction of the new warning system, the Department is expecting to reduce negative interactions between humans and elephants.

