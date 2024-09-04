GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Valparai sexual harassment case: 32 CCTV cameras installed at Coimbatore Government Arts College

Recently, four temporary staffers at the Government Arts and Science College in Valparai were arrested on the charge of sexually harassing at least six girls

Published - September 04, 2024 02:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A CCTV camera. Image used for representation

A CCTV camera. Image used for representation

After the recent arrest of four temporary staffers at the Government Arts and Science College in Valparai in Coimbatore district on the charge of sexually harassing at least six girls, security has been tightened at the Coimbatore Government Arts College.

The administration has installed 32 CCTV cameras, in addition to two complaint boxes, which are located near the principal’s office and the IAS Academy.

Three committees have also been constituted to look into clashes among students, sexual harassment cases, and drug abuse.

The 172-year-old Arts College in Coimbatore has more than 6,000 students, of which more than 3,500 are women. It has three hostels accommodating more than 300 students.

