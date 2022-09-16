Valparai school celebrates the arrival of Grey wagtail from the Himalayas

Wilson Thomas COIMBATORE
September 16, 2022 21:33 IST

The Government High School, Cinchona, celebrates the arrival of the Grey wagtail to Valparai on Friday.

Teachers and students of Government High School, Cinchona, on Friday hosted an event to welcome an annual visitor to the Valparai plateau.

Sweets were distributed to celebrate the arrival of Grey wagtail ( Motacilla cinerea), a bird from the wagtail family that breeds in the Himalayas and makes a pan-India presence from September.

“It is a proud moment for us as a bird from the Himalayas comes to Valparai to spend the winter. The bird is coming to our place as it is a suitable habitat for them. The event was arranged to celebrate their arrival and educate students on the need to protect these visitors,” said the school headmaster S. Ramamoorthi who along with English teacher S. Panjalingamoorthi arranged the celebration.

Valparai forest range officer G. Venkatesh highlighted the biodiversity of the Valparai plateau and urged the students to protect the same for other living organisms.

Ward councillor from Cinchona S. Umamaheswari said that the public, too, will be a part of the conservation efforts.

“It is very important to educate students on the biodiversity of their locality. In Europe, people celebrate the arrival of cuckoos. Similarly, people should be educated about the importance of birds that visit our region and the need to ensure them a safe habitat,” said K. Selvaganesh, a former teacher of the Cinchona school who is now teaching at Government Higher Secondary, Alandurai.

Being an insectivorous bird that feeds on the ground, Grey wagtails feed on a large variety of insects.

