Valparai resident arrested with 4,800 Kerala lottery tickets

The Coimbatore District Police have arrested a man hailing from Valparai on charges of possessing 4,800 Kerala lottery tickets, sale of which is prohibited in Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, they received specific information on the sale of Kerala lottery tickets within the jurisdiction of the Pollachi taluk police station on Sunday.

A police team carried out searches at Gopalapuram checkpost area and found Valparai resident R. Chandrasekaran, 46, in possession of 4,800 Kerala lottery tickets. The seized tickets were worth ₹ 1,74,000.

The police said that Chandrasekaran had been procuring lottery tickets from Kerala and selling them illegally near the inter-state border areas in Coimbatore district.

Chandrasekaran was arrested and produced before a magistrate, who remanded him in judicial custody. The seized lottery tickets were submitted before the court.