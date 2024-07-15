Valparai plateau receives heavy rainfall, water level increases in reservoirs

The Valparai plateau received heavy rainfall while other parts of Coimbatore district received moderate to light rain in the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Monday. The district received a total rainfall of 557 mm and an average rainfall of 24.22 mm.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, Chinnakallar in the Valparai plateau received ‘very heavy rainfall’ of 127 mm. Valparai PAP (94 mm), Valparai taluk (91 mm) and Sholayar (76 mm) received ‘heavy rainfall’. Cinchona (52 mm) and Aliyar (20 mm) received ‘very heavy rainfall’. Siruvani foothills (18 mm), Pollachi (19) and Mackinampatti (26) were the other places that received moderate rainfall.

Kavi Aruvi closed to visitors

Popular tourist attraction Kavi Aruvi waterfall near Aliyar on Pollachi – Valparai road closed to visitors due to heavy flow of water. The Forest Department said the tourism spot would remain closed until further notice.

The Coimbatore district administration has declared holiday for schools in Valparai on Tuesday because of the rain.

Kavi Aruvi waterfall near #Aliyar in spate following heavy rain in the Valparai plateau. The waterfall on Pollachi - Valaparai road is closed to visitors until further notice. @THChennaipic.twitter.com/988Q00hPee — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) July 15, 2024

Water level in Sholayar reservoir stood at 115.88 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 165 feet with an inflow of 2,549.11 cusecs and a discharge of 867.28 cusecs. Parambikulam reservoir had 26.15 feet of water against the FRL of 72 feet with an inflow of 1,590 cusecs and a discharge of 57 cusecs. Water level in Aliyar reservoir was 88.60 feet against the FRL of 120 feet with an inflow of 345 cusecs and a discharge of 90 cusecs. Bhavani Sagar reservoir had 70.02 feet of water against the FRL of 105 feet. Its inflow was 2,636 cusecs and the discharge was 1,247 cusecs.

Waterlogging in subways in city

In Coimbatore city, motorists have raised concerns over the inundation of subways under the North Coimbatore flyover and the Sivananda Colony railway bridge, following steady rainfall on Monday. “Stagnant water, mud and sewage make the subways slippery, causing two-wheelers to skid,” a motorist said.

Subway under the North #Coimbatore flyover faces inundation following steady rains on #Monday. pic.twitter.com/u3ldwPQ6Tc — Avantika Krishna (@AvantikaKrish) July 15, 2024

While the Mettupalayam Road subway has wells on either side, water does not drain out easily due to silt accumulation. At Sivananda Colony, the subway lacks functioning drains or wells. “We will soon dig new wells at both spots but until then, water is being drained manually at night,” Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said.