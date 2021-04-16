Valparai Municipal Commissioner booked for cheating, relieved from duty

The Municipal Commissioner for Valparai, Pounraj, was relieved from duty after the District Crime Branch police registered a case of graft and cheating against him.

Police sources said Regional Director of Municipal Administration (Tiruppur) Saravanakumar recently conducted a raid at the Valparai Municipality office. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the police, accusing Mr. Pounraj of misappropriating public funds to the tune of ₹15.62 crores “by misusing his official powers”.

On April 10, the District Crime Branch police registered a case against him under Sections 408 (Criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

When contacted, Mr. Saravanakumar confirmed on Friday that Mr. Pounraj was relieved from duty and that Pollachi Municipal Commissioner was made in-charge of Valparai Municipality. However, he refused further comment as an audit was under way.

On March 26, CPI candidate for Valparai (Reserved) Assembly constituency M. Arumugham wrote to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo alleging that Mr. Pounraj released public fund of more than ₹12 crores without issuing tenders after the elections were announced.

Alleging that this was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, he sought action against Mr. Pounraj. Police sources said efforts were on arrest Mr. Pounraj.