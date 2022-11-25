Valparai man gets life term for murdering brother-in-law

November 25, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the Trial of Bomb Blast Cases, Coimbatore, on Friday sentenced a man from Valparai to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his brother-in-law in 2021.

Sessions judge D. Balu awarded the punishment to Kanagarathinam (46), a resident of Kamarajar Nagar in Valparai.

The police said that Kanagarathinam, father of two children, had been doing daily wage work for a living. His wife Anusuya’s brother Palaniraja (31) had been staying with them.

According to the police, Kanagarathinam used to come home after work under the influence of alcohol. This often led to quarrel between the couple.

The police said that Palaniraja confronted Kanagarathinam when he came home drunk in an evening in June, 2021. This led to a quarrel between the duo.

As Palaniraja went to bed after the quarrel, Kanagarathinam entered the room and stabbed him multiple times, before escaping. Though neighbours rushed Palaniraja to the Government Hospital, Valparai, he died.

The court found Kanagarathinam guilty of the murder and awarded him life imprisonment on Friday. A fine of ₹ 1,000 was imposed on him.

