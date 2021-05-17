Valparai gets respite from rain

After witnessing heavy rain for past four days, Valparai received some respite as the rains abated from Monday morning.

Sources in the Revenue Department said that there were no inundation of low-lying areas. However, a portion of a residence at Anna Nagar in Valparai collapsed due to the rain on Sunday. The department will provide compensation to the family, the sources added.

Despite the rain abating, officials from various departments such as Revenue, Health and Fire and Rescue Services continued to monitor the situation on Monday. A rehabilitation centre that could accommodate 200 persons was also kept ready.

According to the district administration, Valparai taluk recorded 90 mm of rainfall while Valparai (PAP area) saw 92 mm rain in the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Monday. Pollachi recorded 40 mm of rainfall. The district saw an average rainfall of 32.35 mm in the recorded period.