Valparai forest range officer gets bail

Coimbatore Principal District and Sessions R. Sakthivel here on Saturday granted bail to K. Jayachandran, forest range officer of Valparai forest range, who was arrested by the police on Thursday on charges of misbehaving with three persons, including the son of a Madras High Court judge.

The bail order was granted even as Forest Department staff were staging protests condemning the arrest of Mr. Jayachandran.

Sources close to the ranger said that a petition was filed before the district munsif-cum-judicial magistrate court, Valparai, on Thursday. The magistrate posted the case to September 28. Though the ranger submitted a petition seeking to advance the hearing, the court dismissed it.

The officer submitted a bail plea before the District Court which was heard by the judge in a special sitting.

Mr. Jayachandran was arrested and remanded on Thursday based on a complaint lodged by the head clerk of the Valparai court.