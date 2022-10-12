Valparai ex-MLA Kovai Thangam passes away

CM Stalin condoled the demise of the former legislator

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 12, 2022 13:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kovai Thangam. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

ADVERTISEMENT

Former MLA of Valparai constituency Kovai Thangam passed away at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 74 years old.

Mr. Thangam entered politics as a Congressman and joined hands with G.K. Moopanar when he floated Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC). He was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from Valparai Constituency in 2001 as a TMC candidate and in 2006 on a Congress ticket.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He later served as the vice-president of the Tamil Manila Congress under the leadership of G.K. Vasan. Before the 2021 assembly election, he joined Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of the former legislator.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app