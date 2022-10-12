Coimbatore

Valparai ex-MLA Kovai Thangam passes away

Kovai Thangam. File

Kovai Thangam. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Former MLA of Valparai constituency Kovai Thangam passed away at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 74 years old.

Mr. Thangam entered politics as a Congressman and joined hands with G.K. Moopanar when he floated Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC). He was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from Valparai Constituency in 2001 as a TMC candidate and in 2006 on a Congress ticket.

He later served as the vice-president of the Tamil Manila Congress under the leadership of G.K. Vasan. Before the 2021 assembly election, he joined Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of the former legislator.


