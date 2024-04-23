Valluvar Vasagar Vattam initiative at Salem Central Prison completes its 25th week

April 23, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Salem

Valluvar Vasagar Vattam (reading circle), an initiative by Salem Central Prison for the rehabilitation of prisoners, has completed its 25th week.

The prison department has undertaken various initiatives for prisoner rehabilitation. One such initiative, the Valluvar Vasagam Vattam (reading circle), was established six months ago in September 2023 within Salem Central Prison. This program involved 20 convicts with commendable conduct records and a penchant for reading. These individuals select books from the prison library containing social messages, emphasizing self-confidence, and are recognised by esteemed literary bodies such as the Sahitya Akademi, Jnanpith, and the Tamil Nadu state government. They undertake to read these selected works entirely within a week and subsequently gather every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to discuss the messages conveyed by the books.

G. Vinoth, the Superintendent (in-charge) of Salem Central Prison, stated that the primary objective of this initiative is to rehabilitate prisoners and alter their negative perceptions of society. Every Saturday, these 20 participants convene in the presence of the prison superintendent, jailer, psychologist, and welfare officer. The explanations provided by the prisoners about the books are broadcast live across all 15 blocks of Salem Central Prison and the 15 sub-jails falling under its jurisdiction in Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts. The books selected for discussion are sourced from the prison library, which boasts a collection of 6,000 volumes. Last Saturday, April 20, marked the completion of the 25th week for this reading circle. “We have identified 10 prisoners out of the 20 who effectively summarized the essence of the books. On behalf of the prison administration, we have provided books and plastic buckets to them,” added Mr. Vinoth.