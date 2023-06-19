ADVERTISEMENT

Valedictory of ‘Ooty 200’ celebrations held

June 19, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris MP A. Raja and Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran releasing the ”Ooty 200” coffee table book at its valedictory in Udhagamandalam on Saturday. District Collector S.P. Amrith (second right), retired DGP Walter Devaram (right), DRO Geetha Priyadarshini and MLA Ganesh (left) are in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

The valedictory of the ‘Ooty 200’ year celebrations was held here on Saturday.

Certificates of appreciation were handed over to 61 government workers, 27 co-ordinators and 15 persons who participated in the photography competition and to athletes who placed in the podium positions in their respective sports organised as part of the Chief Minister’s Cup in the Nilgiris. The Nilgiris MP, A. Raja and Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran participated in the event.

On the occasion, Mr. Ramachandran said the ‘Ooty 200’ event, organised to mark the bicentenary of the arrival of the first colonial expedition up the Nilgiris, came at an opportune time to raise the profile of the district and its natural beauty to the world. He said the Chief Minister had allocated funds amounting to ₹10 crore to raise the profile of the Nilgiris and to entice more tourists to visit the district.

Busts of John Sullivan, who led the first colonial expedition to the Nilgiris, were installed along Garden Road, and also in the Government Botanical Garden during the annual flower show. Films and documentaries that detail the history of the district were also screened at the Assembly Rooms theatre.

Mr. Raja said the celebrations proved to be an opportunity to spread awareness among the public about the need to preserve the Nilgiris and its biodiversity. He said the one-year-long celebrations ensured that the legacy of John Sullivan and the history of the Nilgiris was celebrated. The Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith and other top officials from the district administration participated in the event.

