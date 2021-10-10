Valedictory function held

The Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA), 43 Wing, Indian Air Force Sulur, held the valedictory function of the certificate course in soft skills conducted by the Department of Visual Communication, Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science, Coimbatore for the wives of air warriors on October 7. The event was the culmination of the four-week programme, which was custom-designed for the wives of the air warriors. The 70 participants from across India were trained by academicians, soft skill trainers, industry experts and retired defence officers. “As AFWWA celebrates its 50 glorious years this year, along with a host of other activities it was decided to partner with KCLAS and launch this one of a kind course for the wives of air warriors,” said Sharmila Pendse, president AFWWA (L), 43 Wing, IAF base Sulur.