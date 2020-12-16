Vaikunta Ekadasi: devotees advised to register online for temple entry

Devotees who wish to visit the Aranganathar Swami Temple in Namakkal on Vaikunta Ekadasi, which falls on December 25, have been advised to register online.
According to a press release from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, only those who register online will be allowed inside the temple between 6 a.m and 8 p.m. Only 750 persons will be allowed every one hour.
If the number of online registrations till December 24 was lesser, tokens would be issued by the Temple authorities.
According to a release, persons from containment zones and those who do not follow standard safety protocols such as wearing of masks and maintaining physical distancing will not be allowed inside the temple.
Persons above 65 years, pregnant women, children below 10 years and those with co-morbidities have been advised to avoid visiting the temple.
Visitors will be allowed inside the temple only after temperature check and they will not be given any prasadam including kumkum and flowers.
Visitors should not bring coconut or flowers and no one will be allowed to sit on the temple premises during pujas or abishekams, a release said.
