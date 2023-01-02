ADVERTISEMENT

Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrated in Salem and Namakkal

January 02, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees waiting in queue at Aranganathar Temple in Namakkal on Monday.

The Vaikunta Ekadasi festival was celebrated at Vishnu temples. Thousands of devotees thronged the temples on Monday in Salem and Namakkal districts.

The festival was celebrated at Kottai Alagairinathaswamy Temple, Pattai Kovil at Ammapet Main Road, Chinna Tirupati Perumal Temple, and Shevapet Perumal Temple. The main event of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival is the opening of the Paramapada Vaasal ( Sorga Vasal), which was held in the early hours of Monday amid the chanting of devotees, “ Govinda, Govinda.” Amid the cold weather, people waited in long queue for darshan.

In Namakkal district, Vaikunta Ekadasi was celebrated at the famous Aranganathar Temple. The temple is well-known for its architecture, as it is a rock-cut cave temple built in the 17th century. From the early hours of Monday, thousands of people waited in queue to enter the Paramapada Vasal. In the special pujas, MLA P. Ramalingam and officials from the Revenue, Police, and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR and CE) departments participated.

