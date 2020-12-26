Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrated at Aranganathaswamy Temple in Karamadai

The Vaikunta Ekadasi festival was celebrated at the Aranganathaswamy Temple in Karamadai here on Friday.
Sources said that 80 police personnel were deployed outside the temple at 3.30 a.m. to prevent the entry of devotees.
The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department had earlier announced that devotees will not be allowed inside the temple to witness the opening of ‘Sorgavaasal’ and the procession of the deity to prevent overcrowding as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K. Periaiah, Deputy Inspector General of Coimbatore range K. S. Narenthiran Nair and Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police Ara Arularasu monitored the security arrangements inside and outside the temple in the early hours of Friday, the sources said.
Around 300 devotees, who had gathered outside the temple, were allowed entry only from 7.30 a.m. as per the standard operating procedures issued by the State government, according to the sources.
