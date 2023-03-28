Vaikom Satyagraha centenary: Alagiri flags off rally, hails T.N. as pioneer in social justice

March 28, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ERODE

Flagging off a vehicle rally organised by the Kerala Congress Committee to mark the centenary year of the Vaikom Satyagraha, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Monday hailed the State as a pioneer in social justice and equality. The rally was flagged off jointly with Housing Minister S. Muthusamy in Erode.

Addressing the media, Mr. Alagiri said Kerala Congress delegates have come to Erode to pay their tributes to Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramaswamy, who was in the forefront of every aspect of the Vaikom struggle, and began the programme to commemorate 100 years of the struggle.

According to him, when the Kerala Congress started the Vaikom struggle, it was a small movement. “Only after Periyar, who was then the president of Tamil Nadu Congress, took part, the struggle got a big boost and became a people’s movement” he said adding the late leader made the struggle a national issue. He said when we speak of Periyar, the word Vaikom comes to mind, as Periyar turned the struggle into a social problem. “The struggle had implications across the country and drew the attention of Mahatma Gandhi,” Mr Alagiri said.

Back then people were prevented from entering Vaikom temple in the Kingdom of Travancore for over 5,000 years and the struggle led to the people entering the temple and worshipping. Stating that Tamil Nadu is a pioneer in equality and social justice, Mr. Alagiri wanted Vaikom’s memories to be taken pan-India.

R. Mohan Kumaramangalam, working president, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, Balasubramaniam, state executive committee member and leaders from Kerala Congress were present.