Vadamadurai primary school gets new buildings

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) and Round Table India, a non-governmental organisation, has built five classrooms at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh at Panchayat Union Primary School at Vadamadurai.

The classrooms, built under the banner ‘Freedom through Education’, was fully funded by the CSR initiative of KMCH, a release said.

Arun Palaniswami, Executive Director of KMCH, inaugurated the newly-built classroom blocks. KMCH also organised a free medical camp for on the school premises.

Surya Narayana Moorthy, Chairman, Coimbatore Metropolitan Round Table 62, and Meenakshi Meiyappan, Chairperson, Coimbatore Metropolitan Ladies Circle 23 were present.