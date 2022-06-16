Vadamadurai primary school gets new buildings
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) and Round Table India, a non-governmental organisation, has built five classrooms at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh at Panchayat Union Primary School at Vadamadurai.
The classrooms, built under the banner ‘Freedom through Education’, was fully funded by the CSR initiative of KMCH, a release said.
Arun Palaniswami, Executive Director of KMCH, inaugurated the newly-built classroom blocks. KMCH also organised a free medical camp for on the school premises.
Surya Narayana Moorthy, Chairman, Coimbatore Metropolitan Round Table 62, and Meenakshi Meiyappan, Chairperson, Coimbatore Metropolitan Ladies Circle 23 were present.
