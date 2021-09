Udhagamandalam

03 September 2021 00:13 IST

The Nilgiris district administration has mandated that liquor at Tasmac shops in the district will only be sold to people who have taken the Covid-19 vaccine from Friday onwards.

M. Sekar, District Manager of Tasmac, said that people will have to provide proof of vaccination on entry to the liquor shops.

