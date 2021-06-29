Vaccines available in the Nilgiris district today

Udhagamandalam

29 June 2021 22:30 IST

The Nilgiris district administration has stated that 1,200 doses (300 in each taluk) of the Covishield vaccine will be available in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri and Coonoor taluks on Wednesday.

People eligible to be able to get their first or second dose of the vaccine can get vaccinated at the Om Prakash Primary School in Khandal (Udhagamandalam), St. Mary's High School (Gudalur), the community hall in Nedugula (Kotagiri) and the Municipal Middle School in Gandhipuram (Coonoor).

