Vaccine tokens to be issued based on electoral roll

To prevent long queues in COVID-19 vaccination centres, the district administration has decided to issue vaccine tokens based on the electoral roll in each Assembly constituency in the district. Tokens will be distributed at the doorsteps of the residents from July 27.

Collector H. Krishnanunni said that all the polling stations will be designated as vaccination centres and the poll officer will directly issue tokens to the residents at their houses. He said that people can get vaccinated at the polling stations at the date and time mentioned in the token. Tokens will not be issued to persons who were already vaccinated, he added.

The Collector said that tokens will be issued as per the order in the roll and persons who had received tokens should visit the vaccination centres. Camps will be held based on the vaccine stock availability and Block Medical Officer and Revenue Divisional Officer will organise the camps.