Vaccine tokens distributed at doorstep in Erode

ERODE

26 July 2021 23:57 IST

Vaccine tokens were distributed to a total of 9,050 persons at their doorstep in the district here on Monday.

To prevent queues in COVID-19 vaccination centres, the district administration had announced that tokens would be distributed based on the electoral roll in each Assembly constituency for the camps to be held from July 27.

On Monday, tokens were distributed at the doorstep of residents for the camps to be held at 181 centres on Tuesday. Based on the vaccine availability and the population in each village, vaccines were allotted ranging from 50 to 150 doses a centre.

