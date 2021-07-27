Vaccine tokens based on electoral rolls reduce waiting time

Vaccine token being issued to an elderly person at a vaccination centre in Erode on Tuesday.

ERODE

27 July 2021 23:02 IST

The new system of issuing tokens based on the electoral rolls has reduced the waiting time of persons from over 12 hours to less than two hours at the vaccination centres here on Tuesday.

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in May and June and the awareness level among people to vaccinate raising, people used to wait for over 12 hours during night time to receive tokens in the morning at the centres. Also, limited availability of vaccine doses resulted in huge crowds waiting for long hours outside the centres and returning without receiving the tokens.

Since elderly persons and the general public faced hardship in waiting in queue, the district administration decided to issue tokens based on the electoral rolls in the Assembly constituencies. Based on the vaccine allotment to 181 centres in the district, tokens ranging from 50 to 200 were issued to people in each centre on Monday.

On Tuesday, people with tokens reached the centre at 8 a.m. and the vaccination began at 10 a.m. In the Corporation limits, tokens were distributed booth wise in the Erode (East) and Erode (West) Assembly constituencies. Camps were held at 20 locations in the city limits covering 40 wards. A total of 9,050 persons were vaccinated. Officials said the camps would continue on Wednesday also.