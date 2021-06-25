Vaccine to be administered in the Nilgiris today

UDHAGAMANDALAM

25 June 2021 22:43 IST

The Nilgiris district administration has released a list of hospitals and schools where Covishield vaccine will be available on Saturday.

Schools

Vaccines will be administered at the Shanthi Vijai school in Udhagamandalam, Breeks School (Ooty), Rex School (Ooty), St. Joseph’s School (Ooty), Saint Mary’s Higher Secondary School (Gudalur), Government Hospital in Pandalur, Government boys higher secondary school (Manjoor), and Saint Anthony’s School (Kotagiri).

The vaccine will be administered in the Primary Health Centres in Cherambadi, Gudalur town, Nelliyalam town, Nilakottai, O-Valley, Masinagudi, Sholur Mattam, Aravenu, Theppakadu, Ayyankolli, Ambalamoola, Srimadurai, Kolapalli, Uppatty and Kodanad.

Advertising

Advertising