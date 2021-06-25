Coimbatore

Vaccine to be administered in the Nilgiris today

The Nilgiris district administration has released a list of hospitals and schools where Covishield vaccine will be available on Saturday.

Schools

Vaccines will be administered at the Shanthi Vijai school in Udhagamandalam, Breeks School (Ooty), Rex School (Ooty), St. Joseph’s School (Ooty), Saint Mary’s Higher Secondary School (Gudalur), Government Hospital in Pandalur, Government boys higher secondary school (Manjoor), and Saint Anthony’s School (Kotagiri).

The vaccine will be administered in the Primary Health Centres in Cherambadi, Gudalur town, Nelliyalam town, Nilakottai, O-Valley, Masinagudi, Sholur Mattam, Aravenu, Theppakadu, Ayyankolli, Ambalamoola, Srimadurai, Kolapalli, Uppatty and Kodanad.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2021 10:45:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/vaccine-to-be-administered-in-the-nilgiris-today/article34979717.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY