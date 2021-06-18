Coimbatore

Vaccine stock runs out in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

The COVID-19 vaccine stock ran out in Coimbatore district on Friday in all the vaccination centres.

According to the data released by the district administration, 5,79,814 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with at least one dose in Coimbatore as of Thursday and that no stock was available on Friday.

Sources in the Health Department said that the vaccination drive is expected to resume on Saturday following the arrival of fresh stock of vaccines.

In Tiruppur district, 1,250 vaccine doses available in the 17 vaccination centres across the district on Friday morning were exhausted in a few hours.

However, a special vaccination drive was arranged at the Tiruppur Corporation headquarters on Mangalam Road in the city only for the differently abled, the sources said.


