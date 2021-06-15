Vaccine stock exhausted in Erode, Salem

The district’s vaccine stock exhausted as all the available 2,850 doses were utilised here on Tuesday.

About 13,400 doses of vaccine arrived in the district and vaccination resumed at Primary Health Centers and vaccination centres on Monday for persons above 18 years. As of Tuesday morning, a total of 2,72,324 persons were vaccinated while the available vaccine, 330 doses at Government Erode Medical College and Hospital, Perundurai, 20 doses at Perundurai GH, 210 doses at Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), 730 doses at Primary Health Centres and 1,890 doses at the District Vaccine Store were utilised.

Since very few doses were available in corporation limits, vaccination was suspended for the day at all the 10 UPHCs and display boards were placed on Monday evening informing the public on the non-availability of stock. Officials at the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicines said that fresh stock is expected by Wednesday after which vaccination will resume across the district.

In Salem, people in large numbers thronged vaccination centres only to learn that stocks were not available.