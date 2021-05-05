Vaccine shortage leads to worry

People waiting for COVID-19 vaccines in front of the Government Arts College in the city on Tuesday.

COIMBATORE

05 May 2021 00:04 IST

Inadequate stock of Covishield and Covaxin at vaccination centres in government hospitals have forced people to run from one place to another.

Several people, who came to the vaccination centre at the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, on Tuesday, had to leave after waiting for a long time when the police informed them that the vaccine stock for the day was over.

The vaccination centre had long queues before 7 a.m.

Advertising

Advertising

“We waited for about an hour before the police asked us to vacate. Urban primary health centres (UPHC) where we enquired also did not have stock of the vaccine we wanted,” said a youth who brought his elderly relatives to the Arts College for vaccination.

The youth had to hire a taxi for the elderly persons to avoid journey on buses.

Another woman, who was looking for the vaccination of her grandmother, said that attempts to get a shot of vaccine from nearby UPHCs went in vain.

C.M. Jayaraman, president, Citizens Voice Coimbatore, said the Health Department officials and senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, should make efforts to ensure adequate supply of vaccines till the newly-elected State leadership officially assumed office.

He alleged that a private hospital in the city where he approached for the vaccination of one of his friends quoted ₹ 750 for a dose. The hospital staff soon claimed that the stock was over when questioned about the over-pricing, he added.