Vaccine dry run held in districts

08 January 2021 23:47 IST

A dry run for COVID-19 vaccine administration was held at the District Headquarters Hospital and four other centres in Erode on Friday.

Collector C. Kathiravan inaugurated the trial run at the GH during which Joint Director of Health Services G. Gomathi, Deputy Director of Health Services M. Soundammal and other health officials were present.

He said that trial run was conducted at Erode GH, Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai, Siruvalur Primary Health Centre, Surampatti Nagar Welfare Centre, and at Care 24 private hospital.

Each centre has a five-member team, including a supervisor, a staff who verifies the beneficiary details and vaccinator, who were trained in smooth conduct of the vaccination programme.

Details of all the frontline workers were entered in the CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) app and SMS would be sent to them regarding the date, venue and time of vaccination.

Each centre has a waiting hall, vaccination area and an observation room.

Mr. Kathiravan said that vaccination was planned in four stages, first for all doctors and medical staff, second for frontline staff, third for persons over 50 years and fourth for general public. The dry run for administering COVID-19 vaccination was held at various places in Salem and Namakkal districts on Friday.

In Namakkal, the dry run was held at four places, Namakkal district headquarters hospital, Namakkal Urban Primary Health Centre, Kumarapalayam Government Hospital, and Maharaja Speciality Hospital, a private facility here. A total of 25 healthcare workers whose details have been registered with the portal were selected for the dry run.

District Collector K. Megraj visited Namakkal GH and reviewed the arrangements and vaccination process.

Mr. Megraj told presspersons that healthcare workers would receive the vaccination in first phase.

He said that about 100 persons would be vaccinated a day. The second dose of vaccination would be administered on the 28th day, from receiving the first dose.

In Salem, the vaccination process was conducted at 10 places in Salem and Attur health districts.

According to health officials, the dry run was held at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Mettur GH, Magudanchavadi Primary Health Centre, Kumarasamipatti PHC, and Gokulam Hospital.

In Attur, it was held at Thamampatti PHC, Attur PHC, Pethanaikenpalayam government hospital, and Geeth Ragunath Hospital.

Salem Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran inspected the progress at Kumarasamipatti PHC.

Health officials said the process takes about two minutes and the person would be made to wait at an observation room for half-an-hour to monitor whether there are any issues.