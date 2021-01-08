Vaccine dry run at five locations in Tiruppur

The dry run to administer the COVID-19 vaccine will be held at five spots in Tiruppur district on Friday, said Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) K. Jegadeesh Kumar.
He said on Thursday that the dry run would be held at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, Urban Primary Health Centre at T.S.K. Colony and at a private hospital in Poyampalayam within the Corporation limits and two locations in the district at the Government Hospital at Udumalpet and Primary Health Centre at Pongalur.
About 25 healthcare workers would participate for the dry run at one spot. The names of all the participants had been registered in the CoWIN portal introduced by the Central government, Dr. Kumar said.
On Thursday, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inspected the Urban Primary Health Centre at T.S.K. Colony and inquired the Health Department officials regarding the preparatory works, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath