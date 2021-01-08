Vaccine dry run at five locations in Tiruppur

The dry run to administer the COVID-19 vaccine will be held at five spots in Tiruppur district on Friday, said Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) K. Jegadeesh Kumar.

He said on Thursday that the dry run would be held at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, Urban Primary Health Centre at T.S.K. Colony and at a private hospital in Poyampalayam within the Corporation limits and two locations in the district at the Government Hospital at Udumalpet and Primary Health Centre at Pongalur.

About 25 healthcare workers would participate for the dry run at one spot. The names of all the participants had been registered in the CoWIN portal introduced by the Central government, Dr. Kumar said.

On Thursday, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inspected the Urban Primary Health Centre at T.S.K. Colony and inquired the Health Department officials regarding the preparatory works, he said.