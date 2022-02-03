Vaccine camps for poultry under way in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI

A special vaccination camp for ranikhet disease in poultry is currently underway in each village of the district and the camps will continue till February 14.According to an administration release, the district has been allocated with 1.55 lakh Ranikhet Disease Vaccine K (RDVK) doses.

The special vaccination camp is being organised as a preventive measure against the poultry disease that is rampant during the summer.The vaccination camp will witness veterinary inspectors, and assistant veterinary doctors vaccinating poultry in every village in the evenings. The administration has urged poultry owners to bring their poultry to the camps for vaccination.

The camps are being held in every village up to February 14, in the evenings.