Vaccination to resume in Erode on Sunday

ERODE

12 June 2021 23:35 IST

With 13,400 doses of vaccine arriving in the district, vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group and above 45 years are set to resume across the district here on Sunday.

Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal told The Hindu that 1,200 doses of vaccines were distributed each to all the eight blocks in the district while 400 doses were distributed to Chennimalai block.

Selected government schools in each block will serve as vaccination centres and people will be issued tokens on a first-come first-serve basis and will be vaccinated. “Vaccination will begin at 9 a.m. or 9.30 a.m. at all the centres”, she added.

Sources in the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicines said that another 2,000 stock of vaccine is available which will be used to vaccinate frontline workers and differently-abled persons in the district.