Vaccination stopped at GovernmentErode Medical College and Hospital

It will be done at the Government Hospital at Perundurai

To prevent crowding on the premises of the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital (GEMCH), where people turn up in large numbers for COVID-19 treatment, vaccination has been stopped on the hospital premises and instead it would be done at the Government Hospital at Perundurai from Thursday.

According to District Collector C. Kathiravan, only COVID-19 patients are treated at the GEMCH. There is a steady flow of patients and their caregivers from the nearby districts to the hospital. This result in huge crowd on the hospital premises, where vaccination is also done.

Failure to ensure personal distancing would pave way for the spread of the virus. Hence, as a precautionary measure, vaccination has been stopped on the GEMCH premises from Thursday and instead it would be done at the GH in Perundurai.

“Only COVID-19 patients are requested to visit the GEMCH from Thursday,” the Collector added.