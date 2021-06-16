Vaccination resumes in rural areas in Erode district

Erode

16 June 2021 22:52 IST

Vaccination that was halted for a day resumed in rural areas on Wednesday while vaccination at the 10 Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHCs) in corporation limits will resume only on Thursday.

On Tuesday, 15,600 doses of Covishield and 4,000 doses of Covaxin arrived in the district and were sent to 66 Primary Health Centres and vaccination centres. People were given. About 1,200 doses were sent to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital (GEMCH) at Perundurai where vaccination was suspended for over a week and instead vaccination was done at the Perundurai Government Hospital. Since COVID-19 patients were treated at GEMCH, people wanted vaccination on the hospital premises to be shifted to Perundurai GH as earlier.

Vaccination did not resume at the 10 UPHCs as on Wednesday.Corporation officials said that vaccination will resume at the centres on Thursday. Meanwhile, 19,600 doses of vaccine arrived in the district on Wednesday and were sent to the vaccination centres.

In Salem, vaccination did not resume on Wednesday as Collector S. Karmegam announced resumption of the vaccination programme on Thursday. He said that in corporation limits, vaccination centres were increased from the present 16 to 30 while in rural areas it will be done in 91 PHCs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday. He requested people to approach the PHC in their area only for vaccination. A total of 28,030 doses of Covaxin will be administered for the public while 3,470 doses of Covishield will be administered for the differently-abled persons in the district on Thursday, he added.