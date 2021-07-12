Vaccination resumes in Erode

Erode

12 July 2021 23:45 IST

Over 16,000 vaccinated at 111 centres on Monday

Over 16,000 persons were vaccinated at 111 centres across the district on Monday.

While 100 to 170 doses of Covishield were allotted to each of the 91 vaccination centres in the rural areas, 180 doses of Covishield were allotted to each of the 20 centres in the Corporation limits. As news spread that the State had received vaccines and would be distributed to districts, people waited in queues at the centres from Sunday evening to collect tokens on Monday morning and get vaccinated.

Vaccination camps were last held in the district on July 3, when 15,710 people received their shots. On July 7, 1,600 doses were allotted to a few centres in the district as many waited for hours and returned.

Advertising

Advertising

On July 8, 2,400 Covishield doses and 1,550 Covaxin doses were allotted to the centres and camps were held. So far, 4.62 lakh people have been vaccinated in the district.