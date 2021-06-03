Vaccination resumes in Erode district

Erode

03 June 2021 22:03 IST

With the arrival of 15,000 vaccine doses to the district, administering of vaccine to persons in the age group of 18 to 44 and above 45 resumed at the government hospitals and primary health centres here on Thursday.

While 3,800 doses were available at the 10 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in the Corporation limits, 700 doses were available at Government Hospital at Perundurai. The Block PHCs and additional PHCs at Chithode, Siruvalur, Ukkaram, Nambiyur, T.N. Palayam, Talavadi, Athani, Jambai, Guruvareddiyur, Punjai Puliyampatti, Thingalur, Chennimalai, Modakkurichi and Sivagiri have 10,450 doses, and the district vaccine store has 50 doses.

However, the district administration or the Health Department made no announcements regarding resumption of vaccination camp on Thursday, causing inconvenience to the public. As the news spread about the camp, people in large numbers turned up at the PHCs where personal distancing went for a toss.

Advertising

Advertising

At the C.S.I. Primary School at Marapalam in the Corporation limits, people entered into an altercation with the police due to non-availability of vaccine. Later, senior officials pacified the people and assured them that the vaccine would be made available soon.