Vaccination resumes in Erode Corpn. limits

A large number of people turned up at a vaccination centre in Erode even before the arrival of the vaccine on Thursday.

Erode

17 June 2021 22:20 IST

Vaccination resumed at all the 10 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in corporation limits while no vaccination was carried out due to inadequate stock in rural areas in the district here on Thursday.

A total of 2,300 doses of Covishield and 1,000 doses of Covaxin were allotted to the UPHCs located at Agathiyar Street, Gandhiji Road, Rajajipuram, Karungalpalayam, B.P. Agraharam, Veerappanchatiram, Nethaji Road, Surampatti, Suriyampalayam and Periyasemoor in the corporation limits. One school in each area was selected as a vaccination centre and tokens were issued at 8 a.m. and vaccination began at 9 a.m.

A total of 300 tokens were issued for each centre as people waited in queue right from 10 p.m. on Wednesday for the camp.

People waited in queue with biscuit packets and water bottles and got vaccinated on Thursday.

People who did not receive tokens were sent back by the staff and the police at the centres.

As on Wednesday, a total of 2,91,837 persons were vaccinated in the district.