‘Vaccination mandatory to enter public, private places in Krishnagiri’

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy rules out tightening of district borders

The district administration has banned entry of unvaccinated persons into public and private places here in the district.

With the emergence of Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant, the district administration has upped the ante against the unvaccinated.

Invoking Section 71, clause 1 of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 which prohibits exposure of other persons to infection, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has banned entry of unvaccinated people into fair price shops, commercial establishments, super markets, movie halls, wedding halls, petrol stations, private and government hospitals , private and government offices, schools, colleges sports stadiums, garment shops, hotels and lodges, tea shops, and banks.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy told the mediapersons that of the total vaccination eligible population of 15,02,000 in the district, 10,86,500 have taken the vaccination.

The Collector, however, ruled out tightening of the district borders.

As on date, COVID-19 screening is done at the airports and no need has risen to tighten the borders, Mr. Reddy said.