Vaccination given a boost in Krishnagiri

As the schools are set to reopen to physical classes, the administration has pushed up the vaccination percentage of the teaching and non-teaching staff.

As of Tuesday, 96% of teachers are vaccinated, and 92% of non-teaching staff are vaccinated with the first dose, said Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, when contacted on the preparedness of the administration to reopening of schools in the middle of the pandemic.

According to the Collector, the average number of people getting vaccinated has been around 8,000 to 13,000. And on some days, the number had touched 18,000.

The standard operating protocols shall be strictly followed irrespective of the vaccination status of the teaching staff.

“All schools have been communicated of the protocols,” Mr. Reddy told The Hindu.

Similarly, all Integrated Child Development Services Scheme centres are also set to open for functioning. As of date, 84% of the ICDS staff are vaccinated.

“But this is an earlier figure, and since they are also frontline staff, by Wednesday, the coverage of the ICDS staff ought to be 100%,” the Collector said.

Review meeting

Earlier, a review meeting was held at the office of Chief Education Officer K.P. Maheshwari to take stock of the preparedness of the Education Department.

The meeting was held with the 23 block education officers, four district education officers and the assistant project officers.