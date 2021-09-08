Vaccination for those above 18 years begins

ERODE

08 September 2021 23:26 IST

Vaccinating persons above 18 years commenced at all the primary health centres (PHCs) and urban primary health centres (UPHCs) here on Wednesday.

Collector H. Krishnanunni said that a total of 98,636 persons were affected in the first and second COVID-19 wave in the district.

Vaccination camps were being held to administer vaccines at free-of-cost to prevent spread of a third wave.

A total of 10,45,130 persons above 18 years were vaccinated while 10,32,906 persons above 18 years are yet to be vaccinated in the district. So far, camps were held only at polling stations and government hospitals. To ensure easy access to vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines will be available in all the PHCs and UPHCs in the district from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, he addd.

Mr. Krishnanunni said that the vaccine is available round-the-clock at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and asked people to utilise the opportunity and get vaccinated.

On Wednesday, a total of 25,480 vaccines were available at 198 locations, including schools, PHCs and UPHCs in the district. Officials said that sufficient stock of vaccines were available and camps would be held continuously to enable all the people above 18 years receive both their first and second doses.