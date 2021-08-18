Vaccination for industry workers in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

18 August 2021 00:20 IST

The district administration has allocated over 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for industry workers.

According to a press release, the doses are given to CODISSIA (2,000 doses), SIMA (3,000), IIF (2,500), OSMA (2,000), MSIA (500), TACT (1,000), COSIEMA (1,000), LUB (500), COTMA (1,000), CII (1,000) and Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (1,000). Industries that want to vaccinate the workers can approach the industry associations or the District Industries Centre (8925533934, 8925533935 or 8925533936). General Manager of DIC B. Karthigaivasan said of the total allocations, OSMA, MSIA, TACT, LUB, and COTMA have exhausted the allocation. There are doses pending with other associations.

