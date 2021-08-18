Coimbatore

Vaccination for industry workers in Coimbatore

The district administration has allocated over 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for industry workers.

According to a press release, the doses are given to CODISSIA (2,000 doses), SIMA (3,000), IIF (2,500), OSMA (2,000), MSIA (500), TACT (1,000), COSIEMA (1,000), LUB (500), COTMA (1,000), CII (1,000) and Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (1,000). Industries that want to vaccinate the workers can approach the industry associations or the District Industries Centre (8925533934, 8925533935 or 8925533936). General Manager of DIC B. Karthigaivasan said of the total allocations, OSMA, MSIA, TACT, LUB, and COTMA have exhausted the allocation. There are doses pending with other associations.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 12:21:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/vaccination-for-industry-workers-in-coimbatore/article35966804.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY