Vaccination for frontline workers from today: Collector

01 February 2021 00:01 IST

COIMBATORE

The district administration had ordered the vaccination of frontline workers from February 1 and instructed Deputy Director, Health Services, to make the necessary arrangements, said a release from Collector K. Rajamani.

Personnel from police, local bodies and Revenue Department who were frontline workers and had joined hands with their counterparts from the Health Department could start getting vaccinated at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, government hospitals in Pollachi and Mettupalayam, 10 urban primary health centres and 12 block primary health centres.

The vaccination of frontline workers followed an order from the Chief Minister, Mr. Rajamani said and added that for health workers, the administration had ordered vaccination from January 16 and had, thus far, administered the vaccine to 7,826 persons.

As part of the drive to cover frontline workers, the administration had also decided to administer the vaccine to workers and health professionals at private hospitals with more than 150 workers. The Deputy Director, Health Services, would coordinate with the hospitals, the Collector further said.

Those among the frontline workers who wished to get vaccinated could approach any of the hospitals with their identity card, he added.