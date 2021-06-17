Vaccination for crematorium workers

Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati, who inspected a crematorium where bodies of COVID-19 patients were cremated, said that vaccination drive for crematorium workers was under way.

He told mediapersons, around 15 workers participated in the drive held on Thursday.

Most of the crematorium workers had received the first dose and this drive was held to administer the second dose and to cover those who had not been vaccinated yet.

Mr. Pati inspected the facilities at Tiruppur South Rotary Crematorium on Thursday.

Steps would be taken in coordination with the district administration to communicate to the public regarding availability of vaccines in a better manner, he said.